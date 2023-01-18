2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dolly Parton teams up with Duncan Hines for new baking mixes

Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes including biscuits, cornbread and...
Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes including biscuits, cornbread and brownies, which will arrive in stores this January.(Hand-out | Conagra Brands, Inc.)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Duncan Hines is teaming up with Dolly Parton to release new delicious baking mixes.

According to a news release, the new products include a cornbread mix, biscuit mix and two brownie mixes inspired by some of Parton’s favorite family recipes.

Duncan Hines has introduced four new Dolly Parton baking mixes – Buttermilk Biscuits,...
Duncan Hines has introduced four new Dolly Parton baking mixes – Buttermilk Biscuits, Cornbread, Fabulously Fudgy Brownies and Caramel Turtle Brownies - inspired by her favorite recipes. Duncan Hines is a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc.(Hand-out | Conagra Brands, Inc.)

The brand previously teamed up with Parton for a successful launch of cake mixes and frostings in 2022.

The new products will hit store shelves nationwide this month.

The products will also be available online here. All four mixes are also available in a $40 kit that also comes with a towel, spatula and recipe cards. The towel and spatula are decorated with butterflies and read, “What would Dolly do?”

Duncan Hines’ limited edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection, with her four new baking mixes...
Duncan Hines’ limited edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection, with her four new baking mixes and more, goes on sale at shop.duncanhines.com on Feb. 8, 2023, while supplies last. Duncan Hines is a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc.(Hand-out | Conagra Brands, Inc.)

“I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year, and I’ve been thrilled by the response,” Parton said in a news release. “I’m really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like Cornbread and Biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they’ll bake up some special memories with family and friends.”

