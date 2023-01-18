2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 40-year-old Cleveland man missing since Nov. 23

Michael Kane
Michael Kane(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find endangered 40-year-old Michael Kane, who has been missing since Nov. 23.

He was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and bald.

Police said he was last seen in the 16100 block of Waterloo Road.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Michael Kane
Michael Kane(Cleveland Police)

