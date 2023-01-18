2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

A look at how federal inmates are transported after plane crashes with prisoner on board

By Sara Goldenberg
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A plane crashed with six people on board in Geauga County Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the passengers included one pilot, four officers with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and one federal inmate.

Nobody was injured.

This inmate was just one of hundreds of federal prisoners transferred every day.

We looked into how the federal government manages their transport.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons is responsible for nearly 160,000 federal inmates.

They’re transported often through a special network of buses and planes.

Federal prisoners often go back and forth from prisons to detention centers and jails.

We found they’re checked by federal officers before they board the plane and before they get into a vehicle after they land.

“JPATS” is the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System under the U.S. Marshals Service.

It deals with the handling of prisoners in federal custody.

We’ve learned it’s the largest transporter of prisoners in the country, moving 800 prisoners a day.

And they usually move more than 260,000 prisoners a year.

JPATS uses its own airplanes.

The agency said they have higher security than commercial planes.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

A look at how federal inmates are transported after plane crashes with inmate on board
A look at how federal inmates are transported after plane crashes with inmate on board
U.S. Secretary of Commerce meets with Cleveland minority business owners
U.S. Secretary of Commerce meets with Cleveland minority business owners
Cleveland firefighter pleads guilty to killing roommate
Cleveland firefighter pleads guilty to killing roommate
Mayfield Heights police interview suspect in luring incident; charges to be determined
Mayfield Heights police interview suspect in luring incident; charges to be determined