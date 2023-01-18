2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man tries to lure Mayfield Heights elementary students into car, police say

Mayfield Heights Police (file photo)
Mayfield Heights Police (file photo)(Mayfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Heights Police confirmed the search is on for the man who tried to lure two Lander Elementary students into his car as they were walking home from school.

The man approached the students in the area of Bellingham Road and Ascot Road at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 17, according to MHPD.

He put his hand on one of the kid’s shoulders and asked if he could give them a ride, said MHPD.

MHPD said the kids told him “no,” and the man went back into his car and drove away.

The students ran home and told their parents about the incident, according to MHPD.

MHPD stated the family immediately called police and Lander Elementary administration to report the incident.

Officers then went to the students’ home to begin the investigation, according to MHPD.

MHPD said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark gray SUV, possibly a Nissan.

The School Resource Officer was present outside of the school at dismissal, according to MHPD.

Mayfield Heights Police said their department “will continue to pay special attention to the area during morning and afternoon dismissal times.”

Call Mayfield Heights Police at 440-442-2323 if you have any other information on this ongoing investigation.

