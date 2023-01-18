Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police.

A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m.

The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately trying to leave the area when they spotted police.

Police said the group in the Kia attempted to steal another car when they arrived.

The two cars, a blue 2019 Hyundai Elantra and a copper Kia SUV, fled at a high speed from the complex as the officer attempted to pursue both.

The Elantra had been reported stolen from Bedford while the Kia was reported stolen from Warrensville Heights.

The cars split up at some point, and the officer continued to pursue the Hyundai Elantra, according to police.

Police said the pursuit ended with the Hyundai losing control and hitting a utility pole in the 3800 block of West 79th Street in Cleveland.

After hitting the pole, the driver and the front seat passenger fled from the car while Raymon Johnson,18, Tarae Graves, 19, and Sheveria Townsend,17, were all stuck in the back seat.

All three were taken into custody by Parma police.

The front passenger, Trinity Tate,18, was found in a nearby yard and was also arrested.

The driver, an unknown teenage boy, has not yet been charged.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.