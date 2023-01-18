2 Strong 4 Bullies
New Browns DC Jim Schwartz: ‘When the team left and went to Baltimore, I went with them’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jim Schwartz seems thrilled to be back in Northeast Ohio and said he feels an obligation to help build a winning team for Browns fans.

Schwartz, officially introduced Wednesday as the Browns new defensive coordinator, cited 3 factors in his decision: owner Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

