2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

New businesses, homes coming to Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:42 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New homes and businesses are going up on the city’s West side in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

“There’s something for everybody,” said Director of Economic Development for Northwest Neighborhoods CDC Chelsey Kovar.

Northwest Neighborhoods is a nonprofit serving Cleveland’s Cudell, Detroit Shoreway and Edgewater communities.

The two new businesses coming to the neighborhood are Old 86 and Lake Erie Scoops.

Old 86, located in the 5300 block of Detroit Ave., will be a bar.

“This is such a historic district it’s kind of been a great neighborhood and it’s kind of slowly progressing,” said Old 86 owner Aaron Sechrist.

“We own a lot of buildings and their mixed-used so there are apartments on the top there’s a commercial on the bottom,” said Kovar.

Lake Erie Scoops will be an ice cream shop in the 6600 block of Detroit Avenue.

“I have been a resident for over 15 years here,” said Lake Erie Scoops owner Jen Taggart.

There are also new apartments being built on Detroit Avenue.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Martin Muniz
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
Willard City Schools bus drivers drive residents to safety after nursing home goes up in flames
Willard City Schools bus drivers drive residents to safety after lightning strike causes nursing home fire
Westchester County officials give update on plane crash that killed 2 from Cleveland area
Westchester County officials give update on plane crash that killed 2 from Cleveland area
Westchester County officials give update on plane crash that killed 2 from Cleveland area
Westchester County officials give update on plane crash that killed 2 from Cleveland area
Man wanted for robbing woman in CVS parking lot
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?