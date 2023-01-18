New businesses, homes coming to Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New homes and businesses are going up on the city’s West side in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

“There’s something for everybody,” said Director of Economic Development for Northwest Neighborhoods CDC Chelsey Kovar.

Northwest Neighborhoods is a nonprofit serving Cleveland’s Cudell, Detroit Shoreway and Edgewater communities.

The two new businesses coming to the neighborhood are Old 86 and Lake Erie Scoops.

Old 86, located in the 5300 block of Detroit Ave., will be a bar.

“This is such a historic district it’s kind of been a great neighborhood and it’s kind of slowly progressing,” said Old 86 owner Aaron Sechrist.

“We own a lot of buildings and their mixed-used so there are apartments on the top there’s a commercial on the bottom,” said Kovar.

Lake Erie Scoops will be an ice cream shop in the 6600 block of Detroit Avenue.

“I have been a resident for over 15 years here,” said Lake Erie Scoops owner Jen Taggart.

There are also new apartments being built on Detroit Avenue.

