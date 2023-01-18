2 Strong 4 Bullies
New resource center for low-income Warrensville Heights residents

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County’s newest neighborhood opportunity center opened in Warrensville Heights Wednesday.

Step Forward, located in the 4800 block of Richmond Rd., is the fourth center located in Cuyahoga County and replaced the center in Maple Heights.

According to officials, Warrensville Heights was among the top 15 cities for poverty in Cuyahoga County, with about 21.9 percent of residents and more than 33 percent of children six years of age and younger living in poverty.

Step Forward helps with immediate needs such as clothing, food, and rent assistance, as well as helping residents building long-term skills.

“With the assistance of Step Forward, many people in our community and the region can move toward their goals of making a better life,” said Warrensville Heights Mayor Bradley D. Sellers. “All of these efforts create a way ‘forward’ for those of us who need a little help. I welcome Step Forward to their new offices in the City of Warrensville Heights on Richmond Road.”

The center will be open from 8-5 Monday through Friday.

