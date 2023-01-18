2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Colder today; steady rain develops later tonight

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Areas of drizzle this morning, otherwise it’ll be cloudy and colder today with high temperatures around 40 degrees. The team is monitoring low pressure tracking across the state of Kansas. The track will take it to the Chicago area by tomorrow morning. Moisture increases in Ohio as this happens. A round of steady rain will roll into our area late this evening and overnight. Looks like around a half inch or so of rain. Temperatures fall into the 30s tonight so this will be a cold rain. It turns quite windy tomorrow morning for a time. An east to southeast wind will gust over 35 mph at times. A warm front rolls through in the morning. The rain will end and temperatures rise well in the 50s as the wind direction turns more out of the south. Some breaks in the clouds during the afternoon will help the temperature rise as well. A cold front tracks through later in the afternoon. Scattered showers with it. Thursday night will be windy as a colder air mass builds in. Some light rain in the forecast.

