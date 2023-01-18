2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Multi-engine plane crashes in Geauga County

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-engine plane crashed in Middlefield at the Geauga County Airport Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said there were a total of six people on board; including, one pilot, four Federal Marshalls, and one federal inmate.

Nobody was injured.

Geauga County plane crash
Geauga County plane crash((Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol))

The Federal Aviation Administration received a distress call from the aircraft that it was experiencing engine failure and needed to perform an emergency landing.

According to troopers, the emergency landing exceeded the length of the runway and subsequently damaged the aircraft’s landing gear.

The aircraft was traveling from Youngstown, OH to Detroit, MI.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Teens arrested in Parma for car thefts
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
(Source: Willoughby police)
Cleveland firefighter pleads guilty to killing roommate
Heavy police presence at apartment complex in Lorain, Ohio
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Lorain apartment complex, police say
(Source: Gray TV)
U.S. Secretary of Commerce meets with Cleveland minority business owners