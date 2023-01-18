Multi-engine plane crashes in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-engine plane crashed in Middlefield at the Geauga County Airport Wednesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said there were a total of six people on board; including, one pilot, four Federal Marshalls, and one federal inmate.

Nobody was injured.

Geauga County plane crash ((Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol))

The Federal Aviation Administration received a distress call from the aircraft that it was experiencing engine failure and needed to perform an emergency landing.

According to troopers, the emergency landing exceeded the length of the runway and subsequently damaged the aircraft’s landing gear.

The aircraft was traveling from Youngstown, OH to Detroit, MI.

