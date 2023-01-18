2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stranger did not try and lure children in Mayfield Heights, police say

Mayfield Heights Police (file photo)
Mayfield Heights Police (file photo)(Mayfield Heights Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Heights police officers announced Wednesday a reported child enticement near Lander Elementary School was a misunderstanding.

Police were called Tuesday afternoon after two students walking home from school told their parents a man had approached them and asked if they needed a ride.

Detective Lieutenant Steven Brown said the man involved has been identified as a father who was in the area to pick up his daughter from an aftercare program at Lander Elementary School.

Detective Lieutenant Brown said once the investigation is completed, the case will be forwarded to the prosecutor to determine if any charges will be filed.

The School Resource Officer was present outside of the school at dismissal.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

