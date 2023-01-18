2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Secretary of Commerce meets with Cleveland minority business owners

(Source: Gray TV)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Secretary of Commerce visits Cleveland Wednesday to meet with several minority business owners.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is hosting a roundtable to explain how the Department of Commerce is helping expand opportunities through the Minority Business Development Agency’s new Capital Readiness Program.

The program dedicates nearly $100 million to help minority and other underserved entrepreneurs launch and scale their businesses.

Raimondo will tour LEFCO Worthington, LLC. in the 18000 block of Euclid Ave. in Cleveland and visit the Ohio Minority Business Development Center in the 1200 block of Huron Road in Cleveland.

