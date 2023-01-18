Woman charged in Akron funeral procession crash that killed 2 young boys, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced an arrest Wednesday in a Oct. 2022 car crash that killed two young boys.

Investigators said Tynicka Allen, 30, surrendered Tuesday at the police station and was arrested.

The crash took place Oct. 6, 2022 as a funeral procession was traveling on South Arlington Street near 6th Avenue.

Akron police said two cars collided, resulting in the deaths of a 12-year-old boy and 6-year-old boy.

According to investigators, the deceased victims are Allen’s son and nephew.

During their investigation, Akron police said Allen was cooperative and later found to be responsible for the fatal crash.

She faces the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Aggravated vehicular assault

Driving under suspension

Child endangering

Reckless operation

Speeding

Failure to control

Akron police said Allen will face a judge for arraignment Thursday.

