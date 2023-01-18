2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman charged in Akron funeral procession crash that killed 2 young boys, police say

Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical...
Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police announced an arrest Wednesday in a Oct. 2022 car crash that killed two young boys.

Investigators said Tynicka Allen, 30, surrendered Tuesday at the police station and was arrested.

The crash took place Oct. 6, 2022 as a funeral procession was traveling on South Arlington Street near 6th Avenue.

Akron police said two cars collided, resulting in the deaths of a 12-year-old boy and 6-year-old boy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 6-year-old injured in Akron funeral procession crash dies

According to investigators, the deceased victims are Allen’s son and nephew.

During their investigation, Akron police said Allen was cooperative and later found to be responsible for the fatal crash.

She faces the following charges:

  • Aggravated vehicular homicide
  • Aggravated vehicular assault
  • Driving under suspension
  • Child endangering
  • Reckless operation
  • Speeding
  • Failure to control

Akron police said Allen will face a judge for arraignment Thursday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

2 former East Cleveland cops convicted of accepting bribes
(Source: Willoughby police)
Cleveland firefighter pleads guilty to killing roommate
Jim Schwartz introduced
Jim Schwartz introduced
Geauga County plane crash (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
Plane carrying federal prison inmate crashes in Geauga County