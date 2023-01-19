2 Strong 4 Bullies
19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Risk of severe storms late this afternoon and early evening

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Interesting day ahead. A strong low pressure and associated cold front will track through the area this evening. We have the morning rain and a nasty drive as road conditions are saturated so plan ahead there. This rain will move out. A blustery and very warm day ahead. Some breaks in the clouds develop by afternoon. Temperatures soar well in the 50s today. That cold front will approach late this afternoon. Latest data develops a line of showers and a few thunderstorms to roll through between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The set up is favorable for the risk of severe storms. Damaging winds the main hazard. A tornado cannot be ruled out. This will be a fast moving line of storms. The greater risk of severe storms will be around the Mansfield area. Colder air builds in tonight. It turns very windy later this evening. West winds will gust over 35 mph at times. A light winter mix develops overnight.

