2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say

By Rachel Vadaj and Winnie Dortch
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland houses were caught in the crossfire after a gunman shot at a group of men who then fired back, police confirmed.

Cleveland Police said the shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Three men were walking on Koch Court from West 50th Street when a four-door car drove up to the stop sign and started firing at the trio, according to police.

Police said the three men then returned fire at the car, which took off heading southbound on West 50th Street.

Two houses were struck in the crossfire, according to police.

“I’m thinking my kids in the house, I got to get to the house, protection first, and they wouldn’t see me, I’m like are they going to shoot at me,” said neighbor Jeff Goforth.

A woman who just moved into the neighborhood six months ago, had to pull her brother with special needs to safety.

“I have a down syndrome brother, I had to grab him and run to the back, we just sat on the floor until everything got quiet,” she told 19 News.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the incident shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say
2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say
2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say
2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 2216-623-5217 if you have any information on this shooting.

