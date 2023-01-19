CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Cleveland houses were caught in the crossfire after a gunman shot at a group of men who then fired back, police confirmed.

Cleveland Police said the shooting happened at 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Three men were walking on Koch Court from West 50th Street when a four-door car drove up to the stop sign and started firing at the trio, according to police.

Police said the three men then returned fire at the car, which took off heading southbound on West 50th Street.

Two houses were struck in the crossfire, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the incident shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

2 Cleveland houses caught in crossfire on city’s West Side, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Murphy at 2216-623-5217 if you have any information on this shooting.

