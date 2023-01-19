7 people in custody for multiple aggravated robberies in the Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of five adults and two teenagers are in custody for committing 13 aggravated robberies in five cities, announced the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office Thursday.

The robberies happened over the past two months in Cleveland, Lakewood, Cleveland Heights, Berea and Bedford Heights.

“These seven individuals terrorized communities and victims throughout Cuyahoga County and with the collaboration of our dedicated partners, we were able to get these individuals off our streets,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Andre Lovett, 19, Roderick Coleman, 20, Tanell Matthews-Vance, 19, Ronald Gonzalez, 19, and Keanu Green, 22, all face multiple charges; including aggravated robbery, felonious assault, theft, and receiving stolen property.

Two teen boys were previously charged in juvenile court.

O’Malley said the first robbery happened on Oct. 10, 2022 in a driveway near West 100th Street and South Frontage Road in Cleveland. The victim was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint.

On Oct. 18, 2022, a 49-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of his laptop and other personal items in an apartment lot on Lee Road and Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights.

On Oct. 19, 2022, a 37-year-old and 41-year-old victim were robbed at gunpoint in the same area. The victims were also shot at, but not stuck.

On Nov. 4, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., a 23-year-old victim was sitting in a rental car near West 31st Street and Sackett Avenue in Cleveland. when he was robbed of his phone and car and struck in the head with a gun. He also had to send the suspects money through CashApp.

Also on Nov. 4, 2022, two 45-year-old victims were robbed of personal items in their driveway near Broadview and Mayview Roads in Cleveland.

Later in the evening on Nov. 4, 2020, a 21-year-old victim was robbed at gunpoint in a driveway near Clarence and Detroit Avenues in Lakewood.

On Nov. 5, 2022, a 23-year-old was robbed at gunpoint in a driveway near Fulton Road and Keiper Court Street in Cleveland.

On Nov. 8, 2022, a 21-year-old victim who was selling his iPhone on an app called Offer Up, was robbed at gunpoint in a driveway near Fillier and Front Streets in Berea.

On Nov. 9, 2022, a 46-year-old victim was robbed of her car, purse, phones and personal items in a driveway near Memphis Avenue and Ridge Road in Cleveland.

Later on Nov. 9, 2022, a 38-year-old victim and a 42-year-old victim were robbed at gunpoint of personal items and phones while they were parked near Fulton Road and Storer Avenue in Cleveland.

Also on Nov. 9, 2022, a 32-year-old and a 31-year-old victim were followed to their home near Brookside Drive and W. 63rd Street in Cleveland. Once home, the 32-year-old man was pistol whipped and the couple was robbed of their wedding rings, wallets, purse and phone. The suspects also demanded to be let inside their home, where they stole more items.

On Nov. 13, 2022, a 26-year-old and an 18-year-old victim were stopped in traffic on West 98th Street and Madison Avenue in Cleveland when the suspects blocked them in and approached with guns. They stole the wallet and personal items of the 26-year-old man and strangled the 18-year-old woman and stole her purse and phone.

On Dec. 19, 2022, an 18-year-old selling his gaming system on OfferUp was robbed of his gaming system in an apartment parking lot near Northfield and Libby Roads in Bedford Heights.

O’Malley said by Jan. 7, 2023, all seven suspects were in custody.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.