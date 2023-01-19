Arraignment for Akron mom charged in crash which killed her son, nephew

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The mom accused of causing a crash that killed her son and nephew will be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Thursday.

Tynicka Allen, 30, was arrested by Akron police on Wednesday.

According to police, the crash happened on Oct. 6, 2022 while Allen was in a funeral procession.

Allen allegedly crashed into another car in the procession on South Arlington Street, near 6th Avenue.

The victims were ages 12 and six.

Allen is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, driving under suspension, child endangering, reckless operation, speeding and failure to control.

