2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Arraignment for Akron mom charged in crash which killed her son, nephew

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The mom accused of causing a crash that killed her son and nephew will be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court Thursday.

Tynicka Allen, 30, was arrested by Akron police on Wednesday.

According to police, the crash happened on Oct. 6, 2022 while Allen was in a funeral procession.

Allen allegedly crashed into another car in the procession on South Arlington Street, near 6th Avenue.

The victims were ages 12 and six.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Akron crash during funeral procession leads to death of 12-year-old, 6-year-old in critical condition

Allen is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, driving under suspension, child endangering, reckless operation, speeding and failure to control.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

(Source: Elyria)
Elyria firefighter hurt battling house fire
Gianni Gray Jr.
Man wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff on over 2 dozen charges
Harold Williams (Source: WOIO)
Trial underway for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
(Source: WOIO)
Trial underway for shoplifter accused of attacking Lakewood store employee with machete