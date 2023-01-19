Boil Alert lifted for Brunswick and parts of North Royalton, Strongsville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The boil advisory issued Tuesday for Brunswick and parts of North Royalton and Strongsville has been lifted, according to the Cleveland Water Department.

The boil advisory has been lifted for all affected customers. Test results showed no pathogens were present in any sample. The water is safe to drink and use as normal. https://t.co/nwBLT0EXGe — Cleveland Water (@ClevelandWater) January 19, 2023

At 6 a.m. Thursday, Cleveland Water said they received results from water samples taken from 40 locations in the advisory area.

They reported the results showed no pathogens were present in the samples, meaning the water is safe to drink and use as normal.

For the next few days, the department said customers may experience cloudy water, caused by extra air in the distribution system and plumbing.

Cleveland Water said flushing plumbing by running all cold water faucets at the same time for five minute may help clear cloudiness.

The Cleveland Water Department had issued the following boil advisory Tuesday due to two large water main breaks and a power outage, according to a press release from the Cleveland Water Department.

The Cleveland Water Department warned that disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland Water system in the Brunswick, North Royalton, and Strongsville areas.

The affected area was for all Cleveland Water customers south of Drake Road in those cities.

Customers with questions or discolored water not clearing after flushing household plumbing can call the Cleveland Water Quality Line at 216-664-2639.

Customers with water emergencies after hours are asked to call their 24-hour line at 216-664-3060.

