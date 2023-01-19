2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brunswick Hills drone finds 2 wanted for crashing stolen car hiding deep in woods

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Hills Police confirmed the department’s drone found two suspects hiding deep in the woods after they crashed a stolen car.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a stolen car that eventually crashed before the two suspects ran away on Jan. 15, according to BHPD.

BHPD Drone Pilot Ptl. Getto quickly responded to I-71 to assist the deputies.

A quick scan of the area using the drone’s thermal imaging camera system enabled Ptl. Getto to guide deputies to the suspects’ location, said BHPD.

Both suspects were arrested without further incident, according to BHPD.

BHPD shared the drone video of the arrest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

