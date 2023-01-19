Cade York: “I’ll bounce back. It’s more of a motivator.”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a wild start to browns kicker Cade York’s rookie season.

York snapped a 17-game losing streak in season openers for the Browns when he hit a walk-off winner against former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

However, things got bumpy as he completed 24 of 32 field goals and 35 of 37 extra points.

“I wanted so badly to be a better kicker that I was kicking it better to make it look better,” York told Cleveland 19 during locker room cleanout. “That technique started leaking in too much and I started thinking about it when it came into games.”

The kicker added he wasn’t getting into game mode early enough in the year.

“I’ll hit a lot of good balls and be working on stuff, so ill hit a crappy ball too,” York explained. “So I think that leaked in too much this year. Later on, in the season, I have to get into game mode and let the body take over when it needs to take over.”

The Texas native mentally had to overcome new obstacles including never letting some things become too big.

“Five minutes after I got drafted, I hop on media calls and they are telling me how hard it is to kick here,” York said. “I think that builds up over time, you don’t want to say it does but it does.”

York added he knows nothing is impossible or out of his range and that will calm him moving forward.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer describes himself as a positive person so it’s easy for him and York to work together to keep his confidence up- something the kicker doesn’t lack.

Moving forward, York will take the lessons he’s learned from the 2022 season.

I’ll bounce back. It’s more of a motivator. It’s more of just making sure I’m more even-keeled than having ups and downs.”

