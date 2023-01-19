Car fatally strikes pedestrian in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A pedestrian was killed in the roadway after being struck by a car, Akron Police confirmed.

APD said an officer came across a crash involving a pedestrian the 300 block of E. Glenwood Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.

Witnesses told police that the man tried to walk across E. Glenwood Avenue between Delmar Avenue and Zeller Avenue when he was struck by a car driving eastbound on E. Glenwood Avenue, according to APD.

The driver of the car was identified by APD as a 33-year-old woman who reportedly never saw him before striking him in the roadway.

The pedestrian was critically injured from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, APD confirmed.

APD said investigators are working to identify the pedestrian, and then notify their family.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to APD.

The investigation is ongoing.

