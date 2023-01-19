2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley: ‘Things are starting to translate gradually’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cavs big man Evan Mobley has a streak of 7 straight games in double figures and he said the NBA game is slowing down in his sophomore season.

Mobley had 18 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday’s loss at Memphis, shooting 9-of-15 from the field.

He also had 3 assists and 2 blocks.

For the season, Mobley is averaging 14 points and 8 boards per game, shooting 55 percent from the floor.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

