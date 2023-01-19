Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley: ‘Things are starting to translate gradually’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cavs big man Evan Mobley has a streak of 7 straight games in double figures and he said the NBA game is slowing down in his sophomore season.

Mobley had 18 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday’s loss at Memphis, shooting 9-of-15 from the field.

He also had 3 assists and 2 blocks.

Evan Mobley was so good defensively in the fourth quarter last night. This was a possession that really stood out to me. Played the pick-and-roll perfectly, blocked the shot, and then altered the next shot. His floor right now is All-Defense. https://t.co/jMQpH5NbsC pic.twitter.com/oo9LIQN5rL — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) January 19, 2023

For the season, Mobley is averaging 14 points and 8 boards per game, shooting 55 percent from the floor.

