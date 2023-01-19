City of Lakewood asks for public input on e-scooter and bike program

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood has launched a public survey seeking input on the e-scooter and bike program, which the city deployed as a pilot last summer.

The program officially ended in late 2022 after four months. The city said approximately 11,000 rides either began or ended in Lakewood.

2022 bike & scooter share pilot community feedback survey is available now and will run through February 17th at: https://t.co/3xpcN8cx9K. pic.twitter.com/tM96Ld1gFO — City of Lakewood (@LakewoodOhio) January 17, 2023

Many of the people 19 News spoke to on Wednesday admitted they did not participate in the program at all last year, although one man, who did state his name, said he enjoyed his experience.

“Oh my gosh! It was amazing, just how it takes you anywhere. It’s practical, easy, and fast,” he said before sharing his thoughts on a possible permanent return of the scooters. “I think I would be the first to sign up and be scooting around!”

Others expressed some concern.

“I see them around, a bit of everywhere. They were scattered all over the place for sure. There were some in front of people’s houses and on their tree lawns. It’s cool when they’re in the right spot,” said Patrick Farmer. “Just being courteous with them and not throwing them in someone’s yard or a driveway.”

