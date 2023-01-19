Cleveland City Council, U.S. Marshals hold safety roundtable on violent crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland City Council, alongside United States Marshals Officials, will hold a safety roundtable Thursday to discuss addressing violent crime and violent offenders.

Director of the U.S. Marshals Service Ronald Davis will discuss the role of the Marshals Office in apprehending violent and federal offenders, as well as the tools used to address violent crime.

Council members will have the opportunity to discuss these issues with the officials.

Other guests will include:

U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Peter Elliott

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Fitzgibbon, Northern District of Ohio

Regional Director Steve Vukmer, Ohio Adult Parole Authority

Parole Supervisor Tyshawn Irby, Ohio Adult Parole Authority

Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler, Northern District of Ohio

Judge Brendan J. Sheehan, Cuyahoga Common Pleas Court

Reverend CJ Matthews, Mount Sinai Friendship United

The meeting will take place at City Hall at 1 p.m., and will be livestreamed.

