Cleveland police looking for missing mom, 4-year-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a missing mom and her four-year-old son last seen on Tuesday.

According to police Mozetta Jackson, 20, left her mother’s house in the 1900 block of Green Rd. with her son to go to Canton with a friend.

Mozetta and Russell Jackson ((Source: Cleveland police))

Jackson told her mom she and Russell, her son, would return Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday morning, Cleveland police said they have still not returned.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mozetta and Russell Jackson is asked to call police at 216-621-1234 or to call 9-1-1.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

