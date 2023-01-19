Elyria firefighter hurt battling house fire
Jan. 19, 2023
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria firefighter suffered minor injuries battling a house fire early Thursday, but remained on duty.
Crews were called out to the 200 block of Longford Ave. just before 4 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, there was a working fire on the first floor, which was already extending to the second floor and attic,
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 4:20 a.m.
Damage is estimated at $12,000.
The cause remains under investigation and the Red Cross is helping the owner and his pets.
