Elyria firefighter hurt battling house fire

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Elyria firefighter suffered minor injuries battling a house fire early Thursday, but remained on duty.

Crews were called out to the 200 block of Longford Ave. just before 4 a.m.

Longford Avenue fire ((Source: Elyria firefighters))

When firefighters arrived, there was a working fire on the first floor, which was already extending to the second floor and attic,

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by 4:20 a.m.

Damage is estimated at $12,000.

The cause remains under investigation and the Red Cross is helping the owner and his pets.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.