2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Grizzlies top Cavs, tie team record with 11th win in a row

Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022(Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night.

Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and Dillon Brooks preserved the victory by blocking Garland’s 3-point try at the buzzer.

“(Adams) has been doing what he’s been doing all season . . . manning the boards,” Morant said. “He got us the win.”

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 24 points, Caris LeVert had 23, and Evan Mobley added 18 points and 15 rebounds. Cleveland played without scoring leader Donovan Mitchell because of a strained left groin.

Memphis (31-13) tied the franchise record set last season during roughly the same time of year (Dec. 26, 2021, to Jan. 13, 2022). The Grizzlies also scored 115 points or more points for the 11th straight game.

The Grizzlies led by seven at the half, but the Cavaliers remained close throughout the third quarter and grabbed the lead, at 91-89, in the closing seconds on a 3-pointer by Lamar Stevens.

In the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies built a quick six-point lead after a 3-pointer from Bane, but the Cavs responded with a 9-0 run. It remained close throughout the game’s final seven minutes.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland is 13-4 this season when Jarrett Allen has a double-double.

Grizzlies: Ja Morant went to the locker room late in the first quarter after taking a blow to the back of the neck on a drive to the rim. He returned to the bench a few minutes later and re-entered the game in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Golden State on Friday night.

Grizzlies: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Bickerstaff, Cavaliers looking forward to Memphis matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen plays against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Cavaliers pull away late from Pelicans
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) handles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers...
Cavaliers run out of gas, drop road trip finale in Minnesota
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley drives against the New York Knicks in the first half of an NBA...
Cavaliers star Evan Mobley leaves game with knee injury (video)