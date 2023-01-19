INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Independence Police announced the department received an allocation of steering wheel locks to give to residents who own a Kia or Hyundai.

Residents who own a Kia or Hyundai must show proof of residency to pick up a free lock at the police window or city hall.

“It should be noted that while these devices may cause some peace of mind the safest thing you can do is to lock your car doors, keep your vehicle in a garage or in a well lit area, and make sure your keys are not in your vehicle (especially overnight),” police stated. “However, if you cannot put your vehicle in a garage or you’re away from home, this device may help deter some criminals from targeting your Hyundai or Kia.”

Independence Police offer steering wheel locks to residents who own a Kia or Hyundai

