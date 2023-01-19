2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Independence Police offer steering wheel locks to residents who own a Kia or Hyundai

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Independence Police announced the department received an allocation of steering wheel locks to give to residents who own a Kia or Hyundai.

Residents who own a Kia or Hyundai must show proof of residency to pick up a free lock at the police window or city hall.

“It should be noted that while these devices may cause some peace of mind the safest thing you can do is to lock your car doors, keep your vehicle in a garage or in a well lit area, and make sure your keys are not in your vehicle (especially overnight),” police stated. “However, if you cannot put your vehicle in a garage or you’re away from home, this device may help deter some criminals from targeting your Hyundai or Kia.”

[ Hey Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, is your brand of car making you a target for thieves? ]

[ East Cleveland police giving out wheel-locks to slow down Hyundai, Kia car thieves ]

[ Westlake police offer free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners ]

[ Fairview Park police: Anti-theft devices available for residents who drive Kia, Hyundai vehicles ]

[ Mentor-on-the-Lake Police offers steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

[ Willoughby Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

[ Willowick Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais ]

Independence Police offer steering wheel locks to residents who own a Kia or Hyundai
Independence Police offer steering wheel locks to residents who own a Kia or Hyundai(Independence Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Brunswick Hills drone finds 2 wanted for crashing stolen car hiding deep in woods
Brunswick Hills drone finds 2 wanted for crashing stolen car hiding deep in woods
Brunswick Hills drone finds 2 wanted for crashing stolen car hiding deep in woods
Brunswick Hills drone finds 2 wanted for crashing stolen car hiding deep in woods
The City of Lakewood says about 11,000 scooters rides either began or ended in the city during...
City of Lakewood asks for public input on e-scooter and bike program
Source: Wickliffe Police
Wickliffe shoplifting leads to arrest of Cleveland man wanted for murder