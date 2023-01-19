Man wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff on over 2 dozen charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two active warrants and 27 charges for a man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

One of Gianni Gray Jr.’s warrants is the result of a drug investigation that took place in Lakewood back in September.

He allegedly fled from police on foot, leaving behind drugs, guns and other criminal tools in the car.

At the time, Gray escaped police.

His second warrant dates back to April of 2019.

Gray allegedly entered the Little Caesar’s pizza shop on Harvard Avenue in Cleveland and shot one of the employees, causing serious physical harm.

Officials said Gray should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and was last known to be staying in the Beverly Hills Drive area of Euclid.

Overall, his charges include:

Trafficking with a firearm specification (x7)

Drug possession with a firearm specification (x7)

Having weapons while under disability (x2)

Possessing criminal tools

Aggravated robbery with firearm specification (x2)

Robbery with firearm specification

Felonious assault with firearm specification (x2)

Kidnapping with firearm specification (x4)

Vandalism

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.

Tips can also be left anonymously on their website www.25crime.com.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

