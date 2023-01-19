2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff on over 2 dozen charges

Gianni Gray Jr.
Gianni Gray Jr.(Source: Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two active warrants and 27 charges for a man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

One of Gianni Gray Jr.’s warrants is the result of a drug investigation that took place in Lakewood back in September.

He allegedly fled from police on foot, leaving behind drugs, guns and other criminal tools in the car.

At the time, Gray escaped police.

His second warrant dates back to April of 2019.

Gray allegedly entered the Little Caesar’s pizza shop on Harvard Avenue in Cleveland and shot one of the employees, causing serious physical harm.

Officials said Gray should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and was last known to be staying in the Beverly Hills Drive area of Euclid.

Overall, his charges include:

  • Trafficking with a firearm specification (x7)
  • Drug possession with a firearm specification (x7)
  • Having weapons while under disability (x2)
  • Possessing criminal tools
  • Aggravated robbery with firearm specification (x2)
  • Robbery with firearm specification
  • Felonious assault with firearm specification (x2)
  • Kidnapping with firearm specification (x4)
  • Vandalism

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.

Tips can also be left anonymously on their website www.25crime.com.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Harold Williams (Source: WOIO)
Trial underway for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
(Source: WOIO)
Trial underway for shoplifter accused of attacking Lakewood store employee with machete
Ryan Clemmons
Sentencing hearing for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
Cleveland City Council, U.S. Marshals hold safety roundtable on violent crime