Mayfield Heights police charge man with child enticement

Dev Raj Sharma (Source: Mayfield Heights police)
Dev Raj Sharma (Source: Mayfield Heights police)((Source: Mayfield Heights police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mayfield Heights man who allegedly offered rides to two children walking home from Lander Elementary School Tuesday afternoon is now facing criminal charges.

On Thursday, Mayfield Heights police charged Dev Raj Sharma, 35, with two counts of criminal child enticement.

According to police, after the boys refused Sharma’s offer, he followed the kids in his vehicle and continued to offer them a ride.

The students told their parents what happened when they got home and the parents immediately called police.

“The two children involved did everything right and are both very smart and extremely brave,” posted Mayfield Heights police on Facebook.

Sharma is currently locked up at the Mayfield Heights Jail waiting on a bond hearing.

“We would like to thank all of the residents that assisted us with this investigation by checking their surveillance cameras and contacting our department. Your assistance was very helpful,” posted Mayfield Heights police on Facebook.

