Medical examiner releases cause of death for 2 Cuyahoga County Jail inmates

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner released the cause of death for two inmates at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Edrick Harold Brooks Jr., 56, of Cleveland, died in the sally port of the jail on Ontario Street on Dec. 9, 2022.

Brooks died a natural death, due to hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner also said Brooks suffered from chronic alcoholism.

Mark Lorenzo Turner, 32, of South Euclid, was transported by Cleveland EMS from the jail to MetroHealth Medical Center on Nov. 1, 2022.

Turner was pronounced dead at the hospital later that day.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Turner died an accidental death due to acute intoxication by chlordiazepoxide, buprenorphine, dicyclomine and doxepin.

