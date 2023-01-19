2 Strong 4 Bullies
Partial Massillon building collapse closes section of downtown road

(Source: KEYC News Now, File)(KEYC News Now, File)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Massillon has temporarily closed a section of Lincoln Way, between Third Street SE and First Street SW, after a partial building collapse.

A detour route has been posted for drivers to follow, according to a Facebook post from the city.

Lincoln Way will be CLOSED from 3rd ST SE to 1st ST SW effective immediately and until further notice. Please follow the posted detour signs.

Posted by City of Massillon-City Hall on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

19 News has reached out to the city for a statement.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

