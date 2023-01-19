Partial Massillon building collapse closes section of downtown road
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Massillon has temporarily closed a section of Lincoln Way, between Third Street SE and First Street SW, after a partial building collapse.
A detour route has been posted for drivers to follow, according to a Facebook post from the city.
19 News has reached out to the city for a statement.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
