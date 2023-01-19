Partial Massillon building collapse closes section of downtown road

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Massillon has temporarily closed a section of Lincoln Way, between Third Street SE and First Street SW, after a partial building collapse.

A detour route has been posted for drivers to follow, according to a Facebook post from the city.

Lincoln Way will be CLOSED from 3rd ST SE to 1st ST SW effective immediately and until further notice. Please follow the posted detour signs. Posted by City of Massillon-City Hall on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

19 News has reached out to the city for a statement.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.