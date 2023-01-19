Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two suspects are on the loose after robbing a U.S. Postal Carrier at gunpoint Wednesday.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 800 bock of Carlysle St. in Akron.

The victim told Akron police both suspects approached and one pointed a gun at him.

After demanding his property, the postal carrier said the suspects made him walk back to the mail truck, where they then stole U.S. Postal property before fleeing.

Both suspects were described as thin, Black men with masks on.

Postal carrier robbed ((Source: Akron police))

One suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with a large white logo on the front of the hood and white letters on the sleeve. Police said he also had on multi-colored shoes with red on the sides and white soles.

The second suspect was wearing dark clothing.

