Suspect falls down ravine after leading Valley View police on a chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters rescued a man Wednesday evening after he fell down a ravine in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, the man was fleeing from Valley View police when he crashed his vehicle in the 4500 block of Hinckley Industrial Pkwy. around 10:15 p.m.

After the crash. officers said he jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but slipped down the embankment.

The suspect, whose name is not being released, was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Valley View police said the incident remains under investigation, but the suspect was wanted for theft.

