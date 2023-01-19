2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial underway for shoplifter accused of attacking Lakewood store employee with machete

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)(woio)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Testimony continues in the trial for Chawn Cloyd, the man who allegedly attacked a Lakewood store employee with a machete style knife last February.

Cloyd, 43, was indicted on the charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and felonious assault for the Feb. 10, 2022 assault.

Lakewood police said the Akron man attacked an employee at Moon’s Food Store at the corner of Bunts Road and Detroit Avenue.

Chawn Cloyd
Chawn Cloyd((Source: Lakewood police))

Lakewood Police Captain William Albrecht said the employee suffered a three to four inch cut on his face.

The employee told officers the attack happened as he was escorting the possible shoplifter out of the store.

After the attack in the store’s parking lot, police said Cloyd ran from the scene, but was found a short time later at the Lakewood Emergency Department where he was using the restroom to wash blood off of himself.

Cloyd’s jury trial began on Jan. 17 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese.

