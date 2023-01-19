2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wickliffe shoplifting leads to arrest of Cleveland man wanted for murder

Source: Wickliffe Police
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for murder in Cleveland was arrested in Wickliffe while accompanying a woman accused of shoplifting, police confirmed.

Wickliffe Police stated officers were sent to Dollar General for a complaint of a woman shoplifting who was accompanied by a man around 8 p.m. on Jan. 16.

WPD said the woman was seen walking through the parking lot heading eastbound when officers arrived.

The man with her then ran away and headed southbound, said WPD.

According to WPD, the officer detained the woman as other responding officers began to search the area for the man who fled.

Officers saw the man running behind Wickliffe Middle School, across the football field, and toward Silver Street, according to WPD.

WPD said officers began checking the backyards when the man was found hiding between the fence he had jumped over and a garage in the 1740 block of Silver Street.

He was taken into custody without incident, WPD stated.

The officer checked the man through the National Crime Information Center and learned he has an active warrant for murder out of Cleveland, said WPD.

WPD identified him has 19-year-old Klynn Hafley of Cleveland.

Hafley was taken to WPD where he was turned over to Cleveland Police, according to WPD.

