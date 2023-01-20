2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio weather: Rain changes to a wintry mix overnight; snow on Friday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very active afternoon and early-evening, the severe weather threat has ended across our area.

The various Severe Thunderstorm Warnings we experienced earlier today were certainly warrented.

Check out some of today’s highest wind gusts!

Numerous power outages were reported across our area.

Winds will subside through the night, but it’s still going to be a little breezy out there, even during the day tomorrow.

There’s a little lingering rain in the area tonight, and as temperatures fall through the overnight hours, the rain will change to a wintry mix, and then, eventually, all snow by morning.

Scattered snow showers will drift across the area Friday and Friday night.

Friday will be more than 20 degrees colder than Thursday!

It will feel much more like January tomorrow with highs only in the mid 30s.

The wind will make it feel as if it’s in the 20s.

In the wake of today’s storms, the pattern will remain quite cold through the end of next week.

Expect high temperatures in the 30s each day, and on-again, off-again opportunities for snow showers.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening; damaging winds,...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening; damaging winds,

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening; damaging winds,...
19 First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening; damaging winds,
19 First Alert Forecast January 19th, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast January 19th, 2023
19 First Alert Weather Day: Showers, storms return Thursday, isolated strong to severe possible
19 First Alert Weather Day: Showers, storms return Thursday, isolated strong to severe possible
19 First Alert Weather Day: Showers, storms return Thursday, isolated strong to severe possible
19 First Alert Weather Day: Showers, storms return Thursday, isolated strong to severe possible