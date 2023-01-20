Northeast Ohio weather: Rain changes to a wintry mix overnight; snow on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a very active afternoon and early-evening, the severe weather threat has ended across our area.

The various Severe Thunderstorm Warnings we experienced earlier today were certainly warrented.

Check out some of today’s highest wind gusts!

Numerous power outages were reported across our area.

Winds will subside through the night, but it’s still going to be a little breezy out there, even during the day tomorrow.

There’s a little lingering rain in the area tonight, and as temperatures fall through the overnight hours, the rain will change to a wintry mix, and then, eventually, all snow by morning.

Scattered snow showers will drift across the area Friday and Friday night.

Friday will be more than 20 degrees colder than Thursday!

It will feel much more like January tomorrow with highs only in the mid 30s.

The wind will make it feel as if it’s in the 20s.

In the wake of today’s storms, the pattern will remain quite cold through the end of next week.

Expect high temperatures in the 30s each day, and on-again, off-again opportunities for snow showers.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.