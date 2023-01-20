2 dead after plane heading to Cuyahoga County crashes in New York, FAA says

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WOIO) - An airplane heading to the Cuyahoga County Airport from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York crashed on Thursday, according to FAA officials.

The plane, a single-engine Beechcraft A36, reported a possible engine issue to FAA officials before crashing near Westchester County Airport in White Plains at around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, FAA officials confirmed.

The plane was found in the trees near Rye Lake and the two occupants of the plane were found dead, according to reports from CBS News in New York.

The plane is a six-seated airplane with tail No. N19MT.

The owner of the plane said those involved in the crash were residents of the Cleveland area.

Officials confirmed the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

