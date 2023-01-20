2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 dead after plane heading to Cuyahoga County crashes in New York, FAA says

A airplane heading to the Cuyahoga County Airport from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York crashed on Thursday, according to FAA officials.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WHITE PLAINS, New York (WOIO) - An airplane heading to the Cuyahoga County Airport from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York crashed on Thursday, according to FAA officials.

The plane, a single-engine Beechcraft A36, reported a possible engine issue to FAA officials before crashing near Westchester County Airport in White Plains at around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, FAA officials confirmed.

The plane was found in the trees near Rye Lake and the two occupants of the plane were found dead, according to reports from CBS News in New York.

The plane is a six-seated airplane with tail No. N19MT.

The owner of the plane said those involved in the crash were residents of the Cleveland area.

The plane, a single-engine Beechcraft A36, reported a possible engine issue to FAA officials before crashing near Westchester County Airport in White Plains(Source: Dr. Bartolomeo Gorgoglione)

Officials confirmed the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

