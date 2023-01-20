Akron police search for man who attacked woman at red light, tried to rob her

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are still searching for a man who tried to rob a woman when she was stopped at a red light. He couldn’t take her car or purse, but he did punch her in the face several times before her screaming scared him off.

19 News obtained the body camera video from police on Thursday.

The 29-year-old victim was a doctor at Cleveland Clinic Akron General who was on her way home after working a 12-hour shift Monday when she was attacked at a red light near the intersection of w. Cedar St. and Dart Avenue.

“You alright? What’s going on?” an officer asked the victim in the body camera video.

“It’s just the adrenaline,” the young woman said choking back tears.

“It’s okay just take your time, okay?”, the officer told her.

“He opened the door and then just started swinging,” the woman recalled.

Police said the young woman was stopped at a redlight a little before 5 Monday evening when a man approached her. The woman described the man as thin and about 5′7. He was wearing a black hoodie and pants and had a white scarf wrapped around his face so she could only see his eyes. She said the man punched her four times and as he was hitting her, he shouted “give me.”

“I screamed back, and my husband was actually on the phone, and I saw him look at the phone and then run,” she said.

The woman said she also pushed her attacker and tried to kick him.

“I’m sorry it happened to you but I’m actually really glad that you fought back,” the officer told the victim.

“Same,” she said.

“Because he’s probably ruthless enough where if somebody stops fighting, he’ll pull them out and steal their car, sounded like that’s what his MO was that he was trying to take your car,” the officer said.

Police said they don’t have any suspects yet. Crime scene investigators did swab the woman’s door handle for DNA.

“That’s crazy that he just opened your car door like that though,” a 911 dispatcher told the victim. “That’s crazy and scary all at one time. I’m sure you’re not that only person he’s done this too for him to be that comfortable unless it was something he was just planning on doing.”

“And kind of dumb too I think if he just threatened me,” the victim added. “I probably would’ve given money to him right away, but he just started hitting me.”

If you have any information on this crime, it could help detectives get this man off the streets. You can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

