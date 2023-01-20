2 Strong 4 Bullies
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in New York

Evan Zeller disappeared on Lake Erie in Sheffield Lake Nov. 5 with rough water conditions
Evan Zeller
Evan Zeller(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York.

The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake.

Officials confirmed the body was found in the town of Dunkirk in Chautauqua County on Jan. 19. Officials confirmed his identity on Jan. 20.

The discovery comes after his kayak was found in Canada in early December.

The Sheffield Lake Fire Department (SLFD), the Lorain County Water Rescue Team (LCWRT), the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and ALFD responded to the situation.

Working from 2 p.m. until dusk, the surface-level resources were removed from the water due to lake conditions and darkness, leaving air support to search.

SLFD, ALFD and the Sheffield Village Fire Department (SVFD) continued the search on Sunday, according to ALFD.

Because of the lake conditions and water temperature the night before, ALFD said the efforts transitioned from rescue to recovery.

Air resources were utilized by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and the Ohio Division of Natural Resources (ODNR) used surface-level resources, alongside the efforts of the fire departments.

As of Nov. 7, ALFD said that all fire departments have suspended all search efforts unless other credible information is received.

Zellar is survived by his wife and 5-year-old daughter. His family has planned a Celebration of Life on December 17 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Findlay, OH.

Evan Zeller 1992 - 2022

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

