Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

Man wanted for robbing woman in CVS parking lot
Man wanted for robbing woman in CVS parking lot(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police.

The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said.

According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in the parking lot of the CVS located at 3171 West Boulevard.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Detective Kosko at 216-623-2529 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

