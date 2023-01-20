Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland condominium complex, police say
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from a condominium complex parking lot on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them.
The theft happened at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Grove Court Condominiums at 1900 Grove Ct., according to police.
Police said a silver sedan drove into the parking lot, and two suspects stole a 2017 gray Dodge Challenger.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relation’s Committee:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you have any other information on this car theft.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.