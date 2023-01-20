CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from a condominium complex parking lot on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help finding them.

The theft happened at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Grove Court Condominiums at 1900 Grove Ct., according to police.

Police said a silver sedan drove into the parking lot, and two suspects stole a 2017 gray Dodge Challenger.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relation’s Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you have any other information on this car theft.

Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland condominium complex, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

