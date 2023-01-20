2 Strong 4 Bullies
Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4

House fire on S. Lotus
House fire on S. Lotus(Source: Cleveland Fire)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood.

Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street.

According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire.

The four residents, three children and one adult, were woken up by smoke alarms.

All residents evacuated safely, with no injuries reported.

Cleveland fire said the fire did about $50,000 in damage.

