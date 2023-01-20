Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood.

Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied House Fire this morning on S. Lotus at E.163 in Battalion 5. Electrical fire. Residents alerted by working smoke alarms. @RedCrossNOH assisting 1 adult, 3 children. No injuries. $50K damage. pic.twitter.com/2OUGqZRkqa — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 20, 2023

According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire.

The four residents, three children and one adult, were woken up by smoke alarms.

All residents evacuated safely, with no injuries reported.

Cleveland fire said the fire did about $50,000 in damage.

