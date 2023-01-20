Endangered 72-year-old Lorain man missing since Jan. 18

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 72-year-old Michael Wolf.

He was described by police as 5′9″ tall and 195 pounds.

According to police, Wolf struggles with medical and mental health issues, and may not be taking his medication.

Michael Wolf (Lorain County CSI)

Wolf was last seen by his family on Jan. 18, according to police.

Police said he was driving a white 2019 Chevy Spark with plate JVG 9026.

If you see Wolf or know where he may be, call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.

