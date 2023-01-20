2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 72-year-old Lorain man missing since Jan. 18

Michael Wolf
Michael Wolf(Lorain County CSI)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 72-year-old Michael Wolf.

He was described by police as 5′9″ tall and 195 pounds.

According to police, Wolf struggles with medical and mental health issues, and may not be taking his medication.

Michael Wolf
Michael Wolf(Lorain County CSI)

Wolf was last seen by his family on Jan. 18, according to police.

Police said he was driving a white 2019 Chevy Spark with plate JVG 9026.

Michael Wolf
Michael Wolf(Lorain County CSI)

If you see Wolf or know where he may be, call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

