Endangered missing child advisory issued for Ohio 8-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for multiple counties throughout Ohio for 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz out of Henry.

Police believe she could be in the Cleveland area.

Officials said while this is not an AMBER alert, they are concerned for the safety of the child.

Elena has not been seen in school, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and has missed appointments with Henry County Children’s Services on three different occasions.

Police said the parents have fled their home and Elena cannot be located.

The parents may be driving a white 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500 truck with Ohio plate JJB1149.

They could also be driving a red 2016 Buick Encore SUV with Ohio plate HKD5833.

Officials said Elena was last seen in the 5300 block of County Road in the city of Liberty Center around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Elena is 4 feet tall with blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes.

Jessica Lynn Downing, 32, is listed as a suspect. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Gregory Kalvitz, 43, is also listed as a suspect. He is 6 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 419-592-8010.

