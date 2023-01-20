2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Endangered missing child advisory issued for Ohio 8-year-old

Elena Kalvitz
Elena Kalvitz(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for multiple counties throughout Ohio for 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz out of Henry.

Police believe she could be in the Cleveland area.

Officials said while this is not an AMBER alert, they are concerned for the safety of the child.

Elena has not been seen in school, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and has missed appointments with Henry County Children’s Services on three different occasions.

Police said the parents have fled their home and Elena cannot be located.

The parents may be driving a white 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500 truck with Ohio plate JJB1149.

They could also be driving a red 2016 Buick Encore SUV with Ohio plate HKD5833.

Officials said Elena was last seen in the 5300 block of County Road in the city of Liberty Center around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Elena is 4 feet tall with blonde or strawberry hair and blue eyes.

Jessica Lynn Downing, 32, is listed as a suspect. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Gregory Kalvitz, 43, is also listed as a suspect. He is 6 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 419-592-8010.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee
Trio steals cart full of toys from Burlington at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
Akron police are still searching for a man who tried to rob a woman when she was stopped at a...
Akron police search for man who attacked woman at red light, tried to rob her
Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland condominium complex, police say
Duo wanted for stealing car from Cleveland condominium complex, police say
Willard City Schools bus drivers drive residents to safety after nursing home goes up in flames
Willard City Schools bus drivers drive residents to safety after nursing home goes up in flames