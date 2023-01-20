Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors said a grand jury on Friday indicted the man accused of slaying four family members and injuring his niece in a shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at a home in the 3700 block of Mack Court.

According to prosecutors, he is facing the following charges:

Four counts of aggravated murder

Two counts of attempted murder

Eight counts of murder

Ten counts of felonious assault

One count of having weapons under disability

Angelic Gonzalez, 34; her father, Miguel Gonzalez, 69; and her son, Jayden Baez, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth shooting victim, Angelic’s husband, Anthony Boothe, 48, died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Angelic and Boothe’s 8-year-old daughter, Eyana, was also shot and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Jayden Baez, Angelic Gonzalez, Eyana Boothe ((Source: GoFundme))

Police confirmed Angelic, Miguel and Jayden were Muniz’s sister, father and nephew.

Anthony Boothe was his brother-in-law and Eyana his niece.

Martin Muniz (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

According to police, Muniz flagged down officers around 7:50 p.m. Friday and told them about the shooting and where the victims were located.

“Words fall short in describing the barbaric actions committed by this individual. This heartless crime has impacted the community and my thoughts and prayers remain with the family and for the 8-year-old’s recovery.”

Muniz will soon be arraigned in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He was previously arraigned in city court.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.