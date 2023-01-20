2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors said a grand jury on Friday indicted the man accused of slaying four family members and injuring his niece in a shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the victims around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at a home in the 3700 block of Mack Court.

According to prosecutors, he is facing the following charges:

  • Four counts of aggravated murder
  • Two counts of attempted murder
  • Eight counts of murder
  • Ten counts of felonious assault
  • One count of having weapons under disability

Angelic Gonzalez, 34; her father, Miguel Gonzalez, 69; and her son, Jayden Baez, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene.

4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged

A fourth shooting victim, Angelic’s husband, Anthony Boothe, 48, died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Angelic and Boothe’s 8-year-old daughter, Eyana, was also shot and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Jayden Baez, Angelic Gonzalez, Eyana Boothe
Jayden Baez, Angelic Gonzalez, Eyana Boothe((Source: GoFundme))

Police confirmed Angelic, Miguel and Jayden were Muniz’s sister, father and nephew.

Anthony Boothe was his brother-in-law and Eyana his niece.

Martin Muniz
Martin Muniz(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

According to police, Muniz flagged down officers around 7:50 p.m. Friday and told them about the shooting and where the victims were located.

Muniz will soon be arraigned in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He was previously arraigned in city court.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

