Northeast Ohio Weather: Colder and windy today with some light snow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Colder air mass is now in place behind the cold front that rolled through yesterday evening. Expect a windy day with some light snow in the area. Any snow accumulation will be minor. A west wind will gust over 30 mph at times. Temperatures holding steady in the 30s. Lingering light snow tonight. We kept tomorrow dry with a cloudy sky as we are in between systems. Fairly active pattern coming up the next several days. The next system will quickly move in later Sunday morning. The latest data suggesting this will be a light winter mix in the area with some rain, snow, or sleet. Snow accumulation looks to be one inch or less. High temperatures over the weekend in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

