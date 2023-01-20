2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma man dies from suspected homicide, medical examiner says

FILE - Parma police cruiser
FILE - Parma police cruiser(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Parma man died from a suspected homicide on Thursday, according to a Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner news release.

The medical examiner says Leon Palmer was taken from MLK Jr. Boulevard to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Palmer died due to his injuries, the medical examiner says.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

