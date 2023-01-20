Plane heading to Cuyahoga County crashes in New York, FAA says

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WOIO) - A airplane heading to the Cuyahoga County Airport from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York crashed on Thursday, according to FAA officials.

The plane, a single-engine Beechcraft A36, reported a possible engine issue to FAA officials before crashing near Westchester County Airport in White Plains at around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, FAA officials confirmed.

The plane is a six-seated airplane.

Officials have not confirmed how many people were on board.

Local first responders have not found the plane, and continue to search for it.

Officials confirmed the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

