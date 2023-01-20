2 Strong 4 Bullies
Plane heading to Cuyahoga County crashes in New York, FAA says

A airplane heading to the Cuyahoga County Airport from John F. Kennedy International Airport in...
A airplane heading to the Cuyahoga County Airport from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York crashed on Thursday, according to FAA officials.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE PLAINS, New York (WOIO) - A airplane heading to the Cuyahoga County Airport from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York crashed on Thursday, according to FAA officials.

The plane, a single-engine Beechcraft A36, reported a possible engine issue to FAA officials before crashing near Westchester County Airport in White Plains at around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, FAA officials confirmed.

The plane is a six-seated airplane.

Officials have not confirmed how many people were on board.

Local first responders have not found the plane, and continue to search for it.

Officials confirmed the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

